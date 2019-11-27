Jurgen Klinsmann named Hertha Berlin boss until end of season

Jurgen Klinsmann has not managed a team since being sacked as USA boss in 2016

Former Germany and United States boss Jurgen Klinsmann has been appointed as Hertha Berlin manager until the end of the season after the Bundesliga side sacked Ante Covic.

The former Tottenham, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich striker, 55, was named on Hertha's supervisory board in November.

Covic, 44, was only appointed in July and leaves with Hertha in 15th.

"The way we've been playing recently, and the results, have led to this decision," he said.

Covic, who was previously Hertha's reserves coach, added: "Since Hertha is not just an employer to me, such a decision hurts, of course. But I have always said that this club is more important than individuals. I love not only this profession, but I love this club with all my heart."

Sporting director Michael Preetz said: "It was an extremely difficult decision for us, because Ante has been part of Hertha for more than 20 years.

"We regret that it has come to this, but ultimately, in terms of development and recent results, we felt there was a need for action."

Former Germany international Klinsmann's first game in charge will be at home to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.