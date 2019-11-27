Ben Cabango: Swansea City youngster eyes starting chance

Ben Cabango (centre) has made his EFL debut for Swansea City having joined the club as a 14-year-old

Swansea City teenager Ben Cabango feels ready for a first EFL start amid fitness concerns over Mike van der Hoorn.

Centre-back van der Hoorn has not missed a league game since May 2018 but is a doubt for Friday's clash with Fulham.

Cabango, 19, made his league debut as a substitute at Huddersfield on Tuesday after van der Hoorn injured his ankle.

"If Mike's not ready, I will be ready," the Swansea academy graduate said.

"It was a surreal moment for me, to come on (at Huddersfield) in a really good stadium against good opposition.

"They were obviously not the best circumstances with Mike picking up an injury, but I was ready and hopefully I showed the gaffer that with the qualities I have, he can always rely on me."

Cardiff-born Cabango, a Wales Under-21 international, has made three Carabao Cup appearances this season and was officially promoted from Swansea's development side to the senior squad last month.

Head coach Steve Cooper revealed Cabango's team-mates gave him a round of applause in the dressing room after the 1-1 draw with Huddersfield maintained the club's unbeaten away record in the Championship this season.

Mike van der Hoorn has started every Swansea City league game since they were relegated to the Championship in 2017-18

"It's always a good feeling when the players and the gaffer are impressed with you," Cabango said.

"They all gave me a little clap which meant a lot and the gaffer gave me a little word. I have just got to keep working hard and hopefully there will be more opportunities to come."

Swansea are already without Wales international Joe Rodon - who is not expected back until after Christmas following an ankle operation - meaning Cooper's defensive options will be thin should van der Hoorn face a spell out.

Swansea are assessing the extent of the Dutchman's injury, which was the result of a heavy Fraizer Campbell challenge that saw the Huddersfield striker booked.

Cabango is likely to partner on-loan Watford Ben Wilmot, 20, in a youthful central defensive partnership against Fulham should van der Hoorn miss out.

"I have no qualms about playing Ben," Cooper added. "He got a small opportunity (at Huddersfield) and took it really well."