Ben Cabango: Swansea City youngster eyes starting chance
Swansea City teenager Ben Cabango feels ready for a first EFL start amid fitness concerns over Mike van der Hoorn.
Centre-back van der Hoorn has not missed a league game since May 2018 but is a doubt for Friday's clash with Fulham.
Cabango, 19, made his league debut as a substitute at Huddersfield on Tuesday after van der Hoorn injured his ankle.
"If Mike's not ready, I will be ready," the Swansea academy graduate said.
"It was a surreal moment for me, to come on (at Huddersfield) in a really good stadium against good opposition.
"They were obviously not the best circumstances with Mike picking up an injury, but I was ready and hopefully I showed the gaffer that with the qualities I have, he can always rely on me."
Cardiff-born Cabango, a Wales Under-21 international, has made three Carabao Cup appearances this season and was officially promoted from Swansea's development side to the senior squad last month.
Head coach Steve Cooper revealed Cabango's team-mates gave him a round of applause in the dressing room after the 1-1 draw with Huddersfield maintained the club's unbeaten away record in the Championship this season.
"It's always a good feeling when the players and the gaffer are impressed with you," Cabango said.
"They all gave me a little clap which meant a lot and the gaffer gave me a little word. I have just got to keep working hard and hopefully there will be more opportunities to come."
Swansea are already without Wales international Joe Rodon - who is not expected back until after Christmas following an ankle operation - meaning Cooper's defensive options will be thin should van der Hoorn face a spell out.
Swansea are assessing the extent of the Dutchman's injury, which was the result of a heavy Fraizer Campbell challenge that saw the Huddersfield striker booked.
Cabango is likely to partner on-loan Watford Ben Wilmot, 20, in a youthful central defensive partnership against Fulham should van der Hoorn miss out.
"I have no qualms about playing Ben," Cooper added. "He got a small opportunity (at Huddersfield) and took it really well."