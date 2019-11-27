Laurie Dalrymple: Former Wolves managing director drops tribunal case

Laurie Dalrymple first joined Wolves as head of commercial affairs in October 2014

Former Wolves managing director Laurie Dalrymple has abandoned plans to take the club to an employment tribunal.

The 44-year-old was appointed following a takeover by Fosun International in July 2016 but left his post at Molineux with immediate effect in July.

Wolves said Dalrymple, who previously worked in their commercial department, had been placed "on gardening leave".

Earlier this month Dalrymple joined Premiership rugby union club Harlequins as their new chief executive.

He withdrew the employment tribunal claim against Wolves this month.

Dalrymple has also previously been employed as executive director at the Ricoh Arena and as international sales director at global event producer EMAP.