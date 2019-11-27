Hearts: Daniel Stendel latest to have talks about manager job

Daniel Stendel's spell with Barnsley ended in frustration

Hearts have held talks with former Barnsley head coach Daniel Stendel about the vacancy at Tynecastle.

The 45-year-old German was sacked last month after a run of 10 games without a win in England's Championship and with his side sitting second bottom.

Austin MacPhee, who had been Hearts' assistant boss, has been caretaker since Craig Levein's October sacking.

The Edinburgh club have also spoken to Stuart McCall, Steve Cotterill, Alan Irvine and Neil McCann.

MacPhee has indicated his desire to take the job permanently, but although he led his side to a 5-2 home win over St Mirren, they have also suffered 3-0 defeats by Rangers and Kilmarnock.

Former Hamburg striker Stendel began his managerial career at Hannover 96, where he had spent the bulk of his playing career.

Sacked in 2017 after a year by the Bundesliga club, he took over at Barnsley in June the following year.

In April, Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton allegedly assaulted Stendel in the tunnel after a 4-2 defeat. Barton has pleaded not guilty and will stand trial next year.

Former Motherwell and Rangers manager McCall was sacked by English League One club Scunthorpe United in March after less than a season.

Englishman Cotterill, also 55, was most recently dismissed by Birmingham City in March 2018, while 61-year-old former Preston North End, Sheffield Wednesday and West Bromwich Albion boss Irvine has been out of management since leaving his post as West Ham United assistant last year.

Former Hearts winger McCann has been out of work since the 45-year-old was dismissed as Dundee manager in October 2018.