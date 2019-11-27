Tammy Abraham: Chelsea forward carried away on stretcher in Valencia

Tammy Abraham has scored 10 Premier League goals for Chelsea this term

Tammy Abraham was carried away on a stretcher after suffering a bang on the hip in Chelsea's Champions League draw with Valencia on Wednesday.

Abraham landed awkwardly on Valencia defender Ezequiel Garay when competing for a header just before half-time.

The 22-year-old walked off the pitch holding his side, but then had to be transferred to a stretcher.

He looked in pain, but boss Frank Lampard said he was hopeful the injury was not as severe as first feared.

The England forward has scored 12 goals for club and country this season.