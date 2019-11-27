Feyenoord v Rangers: Dick Advocaat recalls 'most beautiful period of my life'

Dick Advocaat won five trophies in four years at Rangers

Europa League, Group G: Rangers v Feyenoord Venue: De Kuip Stadium, Rotterdam Date: Thursday, 28 November Time: 17:55 GMT

Dick Advocaat has described his Rangers tenure as "the most beautiful period" of his life as the Feyenoord head coach attempts to plot the Ibrox club's Europa League downfall.

Rangers face the Dutch side on Thursday knowing they could clinch a last-32 spot with victory in Rotterdam.

But Advocaat, who won five trophies in four years in Glasgow, has other ideas.

"I have a special bond with Rangers. It was the most beautiful period of my life, really special," he said.

"Rangers have style. There is a lot from the club and the fans that make you aware of that.

"Something happens to your mind and your body. It comes from everybody there up to the lady who does the washing. Everything about the club has style."

'In Holland they underestimate Scottish football'

Advocaat insists Rangers will face a different team from the one that was blown away at Ibrox on matchday one.

Jaap Stam was in charge during the 1-0 reverse - a result that does not reflect how much Feyenoord were outplayed - only to resign little more than a month later on the back of a demolition by Ajax.

Now under the stewardship of the 72-year-old, Feyenoord have gone four games without defeat and have a slither of hope that they can progress in the Europa League.

Under Advocaat they have gone from 12th to 10th in the Eredivisie and sit two points off fourth - but whether it is enough to avenge the result in Glasgow remains to be seen for him.

Sheyi Ojo's goal gave Rangers victory over Feyenoord at Ibrox

"In Holland they still underestimate Scottish football a little but Celtic and Rangers are top European clubs," said Advocaat, who was Zenit coach when the Russians beat Rangers in the 2008 Uefa Cup final.

"I saw some games from them and they are really close to the level they want. It's the same for Celtic.

"In that game [at Ibrox] it was only one game, and I didn't see Feyenoord. Tomorrow we have to do it differently. We have to show what we want and we have a very fanatical crowd here, the same as Ibrox. We need those supporters to make us give them a surprise."

When asked about the comparison with this game and that final in Manchester 11 years ago, a smile crept across his face as he replied: "I am quite confident but in that evening I was more confident. A surprise is always possible."

'To speak about Fernando is difficult'

While that result over two months ago ended with raucous celebrations at Ibrox, proceedings were ignited after a sombre silence in memory of former Dutch international Fernando Ricksen, who had lost his battle with motor neurone disease the day before.

Ricksen was a player Advocaat had an intrinsic bond with. He was the man who first brought him to Scotland in 2000, while calling on him once more at Zenit St Petersburg.

When asked about the former Netherlands international, the Feyenoord coach took time to pause in the De Kuip media room before mustering an answer.

"To speak about him is still difficult," he said, his voice noticeably lower. "He was a guy who fought so hard to stay alive for his family.

"I brought him first to Rangers and he is a legend there. After that he had some problems and I brought him to Zenit, and he became a legend there as well but in a different way.

"For me he was a really great guy and always honest. Even when he had a dark side as well. I feel very sorry for his family."