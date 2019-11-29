Premier League predictions: Lawro vs Sonny Bill Williams

Unai Emery was sacked by Arsenal on Friday but the pressure is mounting for some other Premier League managers, and this weekend's fixtures could be crucial for their futures.

Everton boss Marco Silva takes his side to in-form Leicester while there's a tough London derby for Manuel Pellegrini's West Ham as they travel to Chelsea.

At the bottom of the table, Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl faces Quique Sanchez Flores' Watford.

"Three or four managers in the league look like they are one more bad result away from losing their jobs unfortunately," said BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson.

No surprise that Williams, as a Toronto Wolfpack player, is backing Wolves for a big win this weekend

Williams, who has also been a professional boxer, is a two-time rugby union World Cup winner and is switching codes for the third time.

But despite his versatility in the sporting arena, he admits he is no football expert.

"Football to me means rugby, that's my knowledge of football," Williams told BBC Sport.

"But I understand now that football is a religion here and if I say some things that upset some people then please, please forgive me.

"I grew up a Manchester United fan but don't hold that against me.

"I don't know too much about soccer but me being a proud Muslim athlete, I know players like Didier Drogba and Liverpool's Mo Salah.

"I'd love to go to a United game and I'd also love to go and support Salah at one of his games. I don't really know too much about any of the other teams apart from Everton - Tim Cahill used to play for Everton, my Pacific Island brother."

Premier League predictions - week 14 Result Lawro Sonny SATURDAY Newcastle v Man City x-x 0-2 0-2 Burnley v Crystal Palace x-x 2-0 1-0 Chelsea v West Ham x-x 2-1 3-1 Liverpool v Brighton x-x 3-0 4-0 Tottenham v Bournemouth x-x 2-0 0-0 Southampton v Watford x-x 2-1 5-1 SUNDAY Norwich v Arsenal x-x 1-1 1-2 Wolves v Sheff Utd x-x 2-0 4-2 Leicester v Everton x-x 2-0 2-1 Man Utd v Aston Villa x-x 2-0 5-0

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless stated.

SATURDAY

Newcastle v Man City (12:30 GMT)

Manchester City are chasing now. Newcastle have done fine under Steve Bruce, including the defeat at Aston Villa, but Manchester City need the points for the title race and I expect them to go all out to get them.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Sonny's prediction: 0-2

Burnley v Crystal Palace

What a job Sean Dyche is doing at Burnley - they are flying. This is a toughie but Crystal Palace do not score enough - you look at their squad and where do the goals come from?

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Sonny's prediction: 1-0

Chelsea v West Ham

West Ham are a worry. I thought this would be a season they would not be so inconsistent with better players in the squad.

Obviously there have been injuries, but Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini is under pressure and there is a real chance they could slip into the bottom three. Chelsea are in good form and I can see them just winning this.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Sonny's prediction: 3-1

Liverpool v Brighton

It will be interesting to see whether Brighton will be as open and play from the back as they have been when they face Liverpool.

The Seagulls have an attacking threat but Liverpool are of the mindset they can blow sides away.

They may be without Fabinho for this one and he is a huge loss - he has been one of the players of the season - but I can't see his absence having an impact on the outcome of this game.

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Sonny's prediction: 4-0

Tottenham v Bournemouth

Jose's back: played two and won two, and I can see Tottenham's revival continuing this weekend.

It is a different voice in the changing room and on the training pitch and I can see Spurs going on a run now.

I also can't recall Bournemouth going to too many of the top six and getting a result so I think Tottenham will win this one.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Sonny's prediction: 0-0

Southampton v Watford (17:30 GMT)

This game sees two managers under pressure go head-to-head. These are also two teams not playing well and conceding lots of goals.

However, Southampton got that draw at Arsenal which actually should have been a win so I think they might have the confidence to get the better of Watford.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Sonny's prediction: 5-1

SUNDAY

Norwich v Arsenal (14:00 GMT)

Not enough has been made of Norwich's defensive injury crisis, so it was a really good result at Everton the other week.

They will definitely go for Arsenal because they have a soft centre.

It was a disappointing result and performance for Arsenal in the Europa League and this game might be too soon to see a big change in performance.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Sonny's prediction: 1-2

Wolves v Sheff Utd (14:00 GMT)

Sheffield United have been a breath of fresh air this season and they are great to watch.

Wolves, however, have surprised me. I thought they would struggle with having the Premier League and Europa League but they are doing really well.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Sonny's prediction: 4-2

Leicester v Everton (16:30 GMT)

Leicester have played extremely well this season and results have been good. They look like a team that can finish in the top four and be a real threat to some of the big guns.

They are at home and Everton look like a team that don't know where the next positive result will come from. There is a lack of goals in them and away from home they have a real fragility.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Sonny's prediction: 2-1

Man Utd v Aston Villa (16:30 GMT)

I have seen enough from Villa to believe they will be fine and avoid the drop.

With Manchester United it is a difficult one, like the toss of a coin: heads they look like a good side, tails they look like they just met on the M62.

It was a little bit like that at Sheffield United last week although they got a point and could have had three. They are still a work in progress with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Sonny's prediction: 5-0

