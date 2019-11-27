Irish League Behaviour: Jim Ervin my toughest opponent, says Joe Gormley

Gormley says Ballymena veteran Ervin's "reading of the game is exceptional"

Cliftonville striker Joe Gormley has told BBC Sport Northern Ireland's Irish League Behaviour podcast that he considers Ballymena United's Jim Ervin his toughest Irish League opponent.

Prolific forward Gormley, 30, believes Ervin heads a strong defensive cast that includes Colin Coates, Jimmy Callacher and Chris Hegarty.

"Jim's a super player. I always find it tough against him," said Gormley.

"His reading of the game is exceptional.

"Colin Coates is very tough to play against but I would say that my favourite defender would be Jim Ervin.

"Jimmy Callacher...Chris Hegarty...there are that many top defenders that I can't mention them all but Jim would be one of the toughest."

Gormley celebrates his 30th birthday this week by featuring on the weekly BBC Sport NI podcast hosted by Joel Taggart and Liam Beckett which also had Reds boss Paddy McLaughlin as the other guest.

The former Crumlin Star striker brought his goals tally this season to 20 by firing in a typically stunning strike in last weekend's 1-1 draw at Larne.

"I've just caught it really well. I always say if I don't shoot I don't score," said Joe, who joked that he is now feels like "a 30-year-old in a 25-year-old body".

"It's always great to score the goals but I would rather help out the team as much as I can. If the goals come, it's a bonus."

Gormley also spoke of how he was on the point of joining Cliftonville's North Belfast rivals Crusaders in 2017 following his return from injury-affected cross-channel stints at Peterborough United and St Johnstone.

"I was really close to joining them. I hear stories all the time that they had the top ready for me. Whether it's true or not I don't know.

"I was so close until late on the Sunday night when I got a phone call from Skin [Gerard Lyttle] that they wanted to speak to me."

Lyttle, who was in charge of the Reds at that stage, convinced Gormley to return to Solitude for the a second stint and the striker now says that he doesn't envisage playing for another club during the remainder of his career.

