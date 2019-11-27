Hearts squad playing for futures in front of potential managers - Steven Naismith

Steven Naismith's side suffered a 3-0 defeat by Kilmarnock on Saturday

Hearts' Steven Naismith has warned his team-mates they have to start realising they are playing for their futures in front of a group of potential managers.

The forward says owner Ann Budge is determined to take her time to assess potential contenders for the vacancy.

Hearts have lost two and won one under caretaker manager Austin MacPhee.

"If a new manager comes in, he's definitely going to have the power to push you out if you're not wanted," Naismith told BBC Scotland.

"Every manager who is in for the job is probably watching the squad every week and that's what the players need to start switching on to and understand."

Former Barnsley head coach Daniel Stendel is the latest candidate to be interviewed by Hearts, following in the footsteps of Stuart McCall, Steve Cotterill, Alan Irvine and Neil McCann.

"When you are younger and one name pops up, you think that's it, it is happening, but over the years, you obviously learn that there's a lot of chat before you get to the final decision," Naismith said on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"Consistently, Ann has said to us that she would rather make the right choice than just have a quick fix, so she's having this process and you just hope, when it comes to the end, it is the right choice."

MacPhee has also indicated his desire to continue as manager permanently but has lost two of his three games in charge ahead of his side visiting second-top Rangers on Sunday.

"Since the manager left, it's been pretty up and down," Naismith said. "We got a good result last week, but then the result this week we let ourselves down massively and that's not down to having a manager in place or the uncertainty around the team.

"It's just what's been our problem all season. As a team, defensively, we've not been good enough and gave away too many silly goals.

"All Austin can do at the moment is try to win as many games as he can."

Naismith thought that Hearts' players had to bear "a collective responsibility" for Craig Levein being sacked but thought a catalogue of injuries had taken their toll this season and last.

"It was a big factor," he said. "It's not just injuries to squad players. At one point you had, arguably, our five most important players injured and, for any team in Scotland outwith the Old Firm, that's maybe too much to keep you ticking over.

"The manager was liked by all the players. There's definitely a feeling from the players personally that you have let him down."

Hearts have quality to climb table - analysis

Former Scotland striker Kenny Miller on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound

Hearts have got a really good squad of players but have had a lot of lads who've been missing but are coming back now and I don't think it will be long, no matter who gets the job, before Hearts start climbing the table.

But if there's an issue over conceding goals, it is not a recipe for success. If they can address that, and John Souttar and Craig Halkett will be coming back, Hearts will climb the table.

They have too many high quality players for them to remain in this joint bottom of the league.