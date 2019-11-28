Club World Cup: BBC to broadcast every match live

You can watch both of European champions Liverpool's matches from the Club World Cup live on BBC TV

The BBC will broadcast every 2019 Fifa Club World Cup match live from Qatar this December.

The competition kicks off on 11 December and will feature the champions of each continent.

European champions Liverpool will compete in the 16th edition of the competition in the capital Doha.

Jurgen Klopp's team take part from the semi-final stage, but will also field a separate team back in the UK in the Carabao Cup.

When do Liverpool play?

Liverpool's first match will be at the semi-final stage on 18 December, followed by either the final or third-place play-off on 21 December.

The Premier League leaders took part in the competition in 2005 following their Champions League triumph in Istanbul, but lost 1-0 to Sao Paulo in the final.

Real Madrid are the holders after they defeated Al-Ain 4-1 in Abu Dhabi last year.

Who are the other teams involved?

The Club World Cup is annual tournament featuring the champions of six continents.

Joining Liverpool are Brazilian side Flamengo, who beat Argentina's River Plate on Saturday to win the Copa Libertadores and secure their spot.

Also, in this year's contest, are Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal, Tunisia's Esperance de Tunis and Monterrey from Mexico, as well as Oceanian champions Hienghene Sport - from the tiny Pacific island of New Caledonia.

Host team Al-Sadd complete the seven-team line-up.

Why Qatar?

Qatar will host the next two Club World Cup tournaments in 2019 and 2020, with both serving as test events for the country hosting the 2022 World Cup.

Fifa has moved the next World Cup to a new slot in winter because of the oppressive summer heat in Qatar.

World football's governing body says the timing of the the Club World Cup will allow "for testing under similar climatic conditions".

Liverpool's matches at the tournament will be played at the new Education City Stadium in Doha, which has been built for the World Cup.

How can you watch?

Liverpool's games will be shown live on BBC TV and every other match will be available to watch online and on the BBC iPlayer.

Philip Bernie, head of BBC TV Sport, said: "We're very excited to broadcast the Fifa Club World Cup and show audiences the best teams in world football across our free-to-air channels.

"Along with the Fifa World Cup, Uefa European Championship and FA Cup, this competition is a fantastic addition to the BBC's football portfolio."

Club World Cup schedule

Al-Sadd v Hienghene Sport (11 December, 17:30 GMT, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online)

Monterrey v winner of match one (14 December, 17:30 GMT, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online)

Al-Hilal v Esperance de Tunis (14 December, 14:00 GMT, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online)

Fifth-place play-off: Loser of match two v Loser of match three (17 December, 14:30 GMT, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online)

Semi-final: Flamengo v winner of match three (17 December, 17:30 GMT, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online)

Semi-final: Liverpool v winner of match two (18 December, 17:30 GMT, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer)

Third-place play-off: (21 December, TBC depending on the outcome of 18 December semi-final)

Final: (21 December, TBC depending on the outcome of 18 December semi-final)