Steven Naismith 'quietly confident' on Scotland's Euro 2020 play-off chances

Steven Naismith captained Scotland to victories over Cyprus and Kazakhstan this month

Steven Naismith is "quietly confident" Scotland can reach Euro 2020 via the play-offs.

Israel visit Hampden for the semi-final on 26 March, with the final five days later away to Norway or Serbia.

Scotland have not qualified for a major tournament since the 1998 World Cup in France.

"If we can produce what we've been producing in the last few games, then we've got a right good chance," Hearts striker Naismith told BBC Scotland.

"I'm quietly confident."

Scotland ended their qualifying campaign with three successive wins to finish a distant third behind Belgium and Russia.

However, they had previously secured the safety net of a place in the play-offs by topping their Nations League section, during which they lost away to Israel but won the home tie.

"The Israel game is good," said Naismith, 33. "If you were asking me to pick a side, I would probably have picked them. We played them not so long ago, so we know roughly what they are about and it's at home.

"The second game is tough but it's a one-off. The mindset is totally changed. It's a cup final. Get through it and you're at the Euros.

"You look at the previous play-offs against England (1999) and Holland (2003), it's not as if we would be playing one of the big boys, with people writing us off from the start."

Former international striker Kenny Miller agrees, saying of Norway and Serbia: "They are good teams but it's not going to be a powerhouse."

Serbia are ranked 29th in the world, while Norway are 44th, with Scotland currently 50th in the Fifa standings.

Norway, unbeaten at home since 2016, finished behind Spain and Sweden in their qualifying group, while Serbia missed out to Ukraine and Portugal.

"Don't underestimate Israel," warned Partick Thistle striker Miller, 39. "The Nations League games were tight; a 2-1 defeat, a 3-2 victory - and that took a decent save in the last minute to avoid 3-3.

"But at home, with a bit of momentum built up under Steve Clarke, we've got to be confident. We have a good group of players.

"For the final, forget the surroundings and focus on the job in hand. You need to beat 11 men from Norway or Serbia.

"If you had offered me a one-off cup final like that at any point in my career I'd have taken it. What an opportunity to end this drought."