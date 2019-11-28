Republic of Ireland leapfrog N Ireland in Fifa rankings

NI manager Michael O'Neill with Republic of Ireland striker Robbie Brady after a 0-0 friendly draw between the sides in Dublin in November 2018

The Republic of Ireland have overtaken Northern Ireland in the latest Fifa rankings ahead of a potential meeting between the sides in a Euro 2020 play-off final in Belfast next March.

The Republic move up two places to 34th following their 1-1 qualifier draw with Denmark and a 3-1 friendly victory over New Zealand four days earlier.

Northern Ireland drop two spots to 36th after a 0-0 draw with the Netherlands and then a 6-1 defeat by Germany.

Slovakia lie 32nd and Bosnia 49th.

Slovakia, the Republic of Ireland's opponents in their play-off semi-final on 26 March, drop one place, as do Northern Ireland's opponents, Bosnia & Herzegovina.

If Mick McCarthy's team and Michael O'Neill's side progress from their away ties, they will play each other at Windsor Park on 31 March with a place at this summer's Euro 2020 finals at stake.