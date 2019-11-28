Doncaster Rovers: Skipper Ben Whiteman extends contract until summer 2023

Ben Whiteman has already scored three goals in League One this season

Doncaster Rovers captain Ben Whiteman has agreed an extension to his contract, keeping him at the League One club until the summer of 2023.

The 23-year-old was understood to be interesting a number of Championship clubs before agreeing his new deal.

He joined Rovers on a six-month loan from Sheffield United before making the move permanent in January 2018.

"It's flattering to have interest from clubs," Whiteman told Rovers' website. "But this club feels like home."

"I back myself to play in the Championship, but I want to get there with Rovers this summer," he added.