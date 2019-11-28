Matt Ritchie: More ankle surgery rules Newcastle winger out until January

Matt Ritchie joined Newcastle from Bournemouth for a reported £12m in 2016

Newcastle winger Matt Ritchie will not return to action until January after having a second operation on the ankle he injured in August.

The 30-year-old was initially expected to miss only two months after sustaining ligament damage in a tackle by Leicester's Hamza Choudhury.

However surgery in October was followed by another operation this month.

Manager Steve Bruce described Choudhury's tackle at the time as potentially "career ending".

Ritchie started the Magpies first three Premier League games of the season before picking up the injury.

He scored 12 goals in Newcastle's promotion-winning Championship campaign of 2016-17,