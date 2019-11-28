Kane Vincent-Young: Ipswich Town defender out for three months

Kane Vincent-Young made more than 100 appearances for Colchester after coming through the club's academy

Ipswich Town defender Kane Vincent-Young has been ruled out until February after having a second groin operation.

Vincent-Young, 23, had a hernia repair in early November and has now had further surgery on an adductor tendon.

He has scored twice in nine appearances since joining Ipswich, who are second in League One after 17 games, from Colchester United in August.

"We're looking at about 10 weeks before Kane will be able to start first-team training," said Town physio Matt Byard.