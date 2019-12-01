Match ends, Peterborough United 3, Dover Athletic 0.
Peterborough United v Dover Athletic
-
- From the section FA Cup
Line-ups
Peterborough
- 1Pym
- 15Thompson
- 6Kent
- 5BeeversBooked at 35mins
- 18Blake-TracySubstituted forMasonat 75'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 14ReedBooked at 67mins
- 23Ward
- 3ButlerSubstituted forWoodyardat 67'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 11MaddisonSubstituted forTasdemirat 82'minutes
- 7Eisa
- 17Toney
Substitutes
- 4Woodyard
- 16Bennett
- 20Tasdemir
- 24Mason
- 26Chapman
- 27Kanu
- 37Jade-Jones
Dover
- 13Worgan
- 16RooneyBooked at 90mins
- 4Doe
- 6De Havilland
- 3Taylor
- 15CumberbatchBooked at 38minsSubstituted forJeffreyat 82'minutes
- 8Woods
- 11MunnsBooked at 90mins
- 7ReasonSubstituted forL'Ghoulat 65'minutes
- 19Rigg
- 12ModesteSubstituted forRattiat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Mersin
- 5Lokko
- 10L'Ghoul
- 17Bedford
- 21Jeffrey
- 22Hinchiri
- 23Ratti
- Referee:
- Brett Huxtable
- Attendance:
- 4,239
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Peterborough United 3, Dover Athletic 0.
Attempt missed. Serhat Tasdemir (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Mohamed Eisa (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Jack Munns (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jack Munns (Dover Athletic).
Attempt missed. Mohamed Eisa (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Will De Havilland (Dover Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Niall Mason (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Niall Mason (Peterborough United).
Nassim L'Ghoul (Dover Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Will De Havilland (Dover Athletic) header from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Alex Woodyard (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Alex Woodyard (Peterborough United).
Nassim L'Ghoul (Dover Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Roberto Ratti (Dover Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Alex Woodyard (Peterborough United).
Nassim L'Ghoul (Dover Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Paul Rooney (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mohamed Eisa (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul Rooney (Dover Athletic).
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Scott Doe.
Foul by Serhat Tasdemir (Peterborough United).
Nassim L'Ghoul (Dover Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Peterborough United 3, Dover Athletic 0. Mohamed Eisa (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Serhat Tasdemir.
Ivan Toney (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Doe (Dover Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Dover Athletic. Anthony Jeffrey replaces Kurtis Cumberbatch.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Serhat Tasdemir replaces Marcus Maddison.
Foul by Alex Woodyard (Peterborough United).
Nassim L'Ghoul (Dover Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Peterborough United 2, Dover Athletic 0. Frankie Kent (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcus Maddison with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Will De Havilland.
Jack Munns (Dover Athletic) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt saved. Bobby-Joe Taylor (Dover Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Niall Mason replaces Frazer Blake-Tracy because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Dover Athletic. Roberto Ratti replaces Ricky Modeste.
Attempt missed. Michael Woods (Dover Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Alex Woodyard replaces Dan Butler.
Booking
Louis Reed (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Match report to follow.