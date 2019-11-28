Gavin Skelton: Carlisle United assistant head coach signs contract extension

Gavin Skelton will stay as Carlisle assistant head coach until the summer of 2021

Gavin Skelton has signed a contract extension with Carlisle United, keeping him as assistant head coach until 2021.

The former Workington and Queen of the South boss, 38, returned to Brunton Park in 2017 as academy coach.

Skelton, who began his playing career at Carlisle, took over as caretaker for recent games against Cambridge and Port Vale after Steven Pressley's sacking.

New head coach Chris Beech told the club website: "It's fantastic for me to have Gavin's situation confirmed."