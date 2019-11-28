Flynn ready to be FA Cup Goliath after previous upsets

Newport County boss Michael Flynn played for Newport in two different spells and helped them to achieve promotion to the Football League with a play-off victory over Welsh rivals Wrexham

Newport boss Michael Flynn has vowed his side will not become this season's FA Cup victims having been feared giant killers in the past two campaigns.

League Two County head to eighth tier Maldon and Tiptree on Friday, cast in the unusual role of the hunted after causing recent high profile cup shocks.

Flynn predicts a "blood and guts" game with TV viewers looking for an upset.

"It's the FA Cup, it happens. But it won't be happening tomorrow - not if we are at it," Flynn explained.

"The players are focused and they know what to expect. That is not being disrespectful, I have full confidence in my players and I also respect Maldon a lot.

"They did have a fantastic result against Leyton Orient, a well deserved result."

Newport have made themselves the FA Cup's giant killers in the past two seasons.

In the 2017-18 competition they beat Championship side Leeds in round three, before holding Tottenham to a draw in round four before losing in a replay at Wembley.

Last season they surpassed that by dumping out former Premier League Champions Leicester City in round three and eliminating Championship Middlesbrough in a fourth round replay, before playing impressively in defeat to Manchester City in the fifth round.

Flynn says Newport will need to perform and cannot rely on just having a good attitude towards the tricky tie.

"We have been on the opposite end of attitudes being questioned. But when the players cross the line everybody wants to win," he explained.

"It does not matter if it is Man City, Leicester, Spurs or Met Police. They all want to win.

"What does happen is that one or two or may be three or four (of their) players might have off days and eight or nine of us have good days.

"When that happens you get good momentum. Its a good confidence boost and what it does is keep your in the tie. Once you have a chance anything can happen.

"That is what Maldon will be trying to do."