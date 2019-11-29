Inverness CT: John Robertson braced for frugal January window

John Robertson's Inverness Caledonian Thistle sit third in the Scottish Championship

Inverness Caledonian Thistle boss John Robertson is prepared to "batten down the hatches" in the event of having no budget for the January transfer window.

The Scottish Championship side are predicting an annual loss of £872,000 - a £62,000 increase from last year.

The growing deficit could limit Robertson's recruitment, but the manager insists he is happy with the players he already has.

"This club has to live within its means," he said.

"We'll continue to batten down the hatches because the most important thing is there is a football club here.

"If I have to go with what I've got in my squad until the end of the season I'll be more than happy with that as I genuinely believe in what we've got."

Last month, club directors called an extraordinary general meeting in a bid to attract backers and have been heartened by the "fair tranche of investment" received since.

But Robertson, whose side sit third in the second tier, admits he may struggle to retain his players.

"We initially offered four players contracts back in the summer and all four have indicated that they want to wait until the summer," the manager added.

"We'll continue to speak to them and they know the offers are there, but these days players are in complete control of the situation."

Striker Mitch Curry is poised to leave Inverness early and return to parent club Middlesbrough after an injury-ravaged loan spell.

"He has to show them he's worth a new contract; he's not going to be able to do that out on loan," Robertson said.

"But he's certainly a player we'll keep an eye on and see what develops in the summer."