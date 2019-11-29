Marco Silva: Everton manager 'understands rumours' about his future

Marco Silva reacts during the Toffee's 2-0 defeat to Norwich, a result which has fuelled speculation over his future at Goodison Park

Everton manager Marco Silva says he "understands the rumours" about his future but believes he is the right man to turn the club's fortunes around.

Silva's position is under pressure after a 2-0 home defeat by Norwich left them 16th in the Premier League.

"It's something I cannot control," said Silva, who met with major shareholder Farhad Moshiri and director of football Marcel Brands after the Norwich game.

"But our contact and our relationship is really good."

It is understood the Portuguese's position was discussed during that meeting.

"I spoke with them Saturday, I spoke with them Sunday, I spoke with them Monday, it's normally something we do often," Silva told Football Focus (Saturday, BBC One and online, 12:00 GMT).

"All of us we want the same, we want the best for our club, and you are together in this fight of course.

"I understand all the rumours even if I don't know all of them. I don't have reasons to not be confident in my work."

Moshiri and Brands are keen to maintain stability at the club, but David Moyes and Mark Hughes have been discussed as possible interim options if results do not improve.

The defeat by Norwich left the Toffees four points above the relegation zone.

"What we are doing every single day is our maximum, 100% maximum, to achieve what we want," added the 42-year-old Silva.

"Of course, the moment is not the best when you look to the table. You have to be realistic... but we are confident we can change things.

"I am always a positive manager, even in the tough moments."

Silva asks fans to 'keep the confidence'

Many Everton fans appeared to join their Norwich counterparts in a chorus of "you're getting sacked in the morning" following the game at Goodison Park.

"I was the first one really frustrated with the game, really disappointed. Of course we have to understand the fans' frustration and how they were disappointed," he said.

"Their support is really important for us but when they feel they don't like what they are seeing of course some react in one way. But you are here to respect and to try to get the best from ourselves to give them good feelings at the end."

Everton face a tough run of games, starting with a visit to second-placed Leicester City on Sunday before they take on Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Leicester again in the EFL Cup quarter-finals, and Arsenal before Christmas.

The former Hull City and Watford manager has asked fans to back the team.

"We can achieve the result we want in a tough game against a very good team like Leicester but it is important even if [the fans] are not happy they keep the confidence, they keep supporting our players, because just in this way, all together, you can achieve good results and can give us the confidence again.

"We come from a good run of results before the Norwich match, this is the truth.

"That was a bad day for us, not a good performance at all. We analyse, the players know as well what we didn't do in the right way and we expect a strong reaction in the next match."