Mauricio Pochettino: 'I gave the best of me' - former Tottenham boss

Pochettino had a 55.9% win-rate in the league during his time at Spurs

Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says he "gave the best" of himself during his five-and-a-half years with the club.

The 47-year-old Argentine led Spurs to four successive top-four finishes and last season's Champions League final.

He was replaced by Jose Mourinho last week and in his first statement since, Pochettino said: "There were equally tough challenges as exciting successes.

"Best wishes for the future, I am sure we will cross paths again."

Former Argentina international defender Pochettino, who has also managed Espanyol and Southampton, signed a new five-year contract in May 2018 and spoke in January 2019 about hoping to remain with Tottenham for 20 years.

But in pre-season - after the club broke their transfer record to sign Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele - he said he was "not in charge" of signings at Tottenham and believed his job title should be changed from manager to coach.

Spurs moved to their new 62,062-seater stadium in April after almost two seasons playing their home matches at Wembley but have struggled for consistency this term and were 14th in the table when Pochettino was dismissed.

"I gave the best of me to accomplish the objectives I was asked for in our first meeting," added Pochettino.

He had begun his statement by saying: "I would like to thank [owner] Joe Lewis and [chairman] Daniel Levy for giving me the opportunity to be part of Tottenham Hotspur's history.

"I would like to thank also everyone I met at Tottenham, all the club staff and the football players during these years.

"Finally I would like to give a special mention to the fans who make this club so great with their fantastic support."