Wolves progress after thrilling draw
Wolves qualified for the knockout stages of the Europa League after playing out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Braga in Portugal.
Andre Horta's deflected effort gave the hosts an early advantage but Raul Jimenez's header was the catalyst for a Wolves turnaround.
Matt Doherty headed the visitors ahead and Adama Traore's low effort a minute later doubled their lead.
But goals from Paulinho and Fransergio earned the hosts a point.