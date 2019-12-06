Millwall v Nottingham Forest
Millwall midfielder Ryan Leonard will miss Saturday's game with a rib injury, but former Derby goalkeeper Frank Fielding may return.
Defensive duo Shane Ferguson and Shaun Hutchinson are ruled out, as are Tom Elliott and Jason McCarthy.
Nottingham Forest defender Carl Jenkinson has an ankle injury.
Hamstring trouble keeps Samba Sow out and Yuri Ribeiro is still unavailable with a knee problem, but Ryan Yates is free to play after suspension.
Match facts
- Millwall have lost just one of their last 11 home league games against Nottingham Forest (W6 D4).
- Nottingham Forest have won one of their last eight Championship matches against Millwall (D3 L4).
- Millwall are unbeaten in their last five Championship home games (W3 D2), netting exactly two goals in each game.
- Nottingham Forest have won 19 of their 32 Championship points in away games this season, the highest ratio in the division (59%).
- Millwall midfielder Jed Wallace has been directly involved in eight of the Lions' last 12 league goals (four goals, four assists).
- Nottingham Forest have won their last two away league visits to London - they haven't won three in a row in the capital since March 1989.