Millwall19:45Nottm Forest
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Nottingham Forest

Ryan Yates
Ryan Yates was sent off against Bristol City, earning him a three-match ban which he has served
Millwall midfielder Ryan Leonard will miss Saturday's game with a rib injury, but former Derby goalkeeper Frank Fielding may return.

Defensive duo Shane Ferguson and Shaun Hutchinson are ruled out, as are Tom Elliott and Jason McCarthy.

Nottingham Forest defender Carl Jenkinson has an ankle injury.

Hamstring trouble keeps Samba Sow out and Yuri Ribeiro is still unavailable with a knee problem, but Ryan Yates is free to play after suspension.

Match facts

  • Millwall have lost just one of their last 11 home league games against Nottingham Forest (W6 D4).
  • Nottingham Forest have won one of their last eight Championship matches against Millwall (D3 L4).
  • Millwall are unbeaten in their last five Championship home games (W3 D2), netting exactly two goals in each game.
  • Nottingham Forest have won 19 of their 32 Championship points in away games this season, the highest ratio in the division (59%).
  • Millwall midfielder Jed Wallace has been directly involved in eight of the Lions' last 12 league goals (four goals, four assists).
  • Nottingham Forest have won their last two away league visits to London - they haven't won three in a row in the capital since March 1989.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom19126136191742
2Leeds19124328101840
3Fulham19105431191235
4Nottm Forest1895424141032
5Bristol City198833127432
6Preston199463123831
7Brentford1993729141530
8Swansea198652420430
9Sheff Wed198562618829
10Cardiff197752725228
11Blackburn198382627-127
12Hull197573026426
13Millwall196852325-226
14Derby196762025-525
15Birmingham197481924-525
16QPR197482837-925
17Charlton196582626023
18Reading186392223-121
19Huddersfield194692231-918
20Middlesbrough193881627-1117
21Luton1952122540-1517
22Wigan1944111731-1416
23Stoke1942132033-1314
24Barnsley1926112138-1712
