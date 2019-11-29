Conor McDermott: We haven't discussed extending loan deal with Derry - McLaughlin

McDermott scored from his own half for Cliftonville earlier this season against Warrenpoint

Paddy McLaughlin is keen to keep Conor McDermott at Solitude, but said talks with Derry City about extending his loan deal have not started.

The 22-year-old moved to Solitude on loan from the Candystripes at the start of the season but is due to return to the Brandywell in January.

Speaking on this week's Irish League Behaviour, Reds boss McLaughlin was full of praise for the defender.

"Conor has been excellent and proved to be a great signing for us," he said.

"There is a lot more to a good player than what they do on the pitch. The players love him and the supporters love him, and Conor is nothing but highly regarded in every aspect."

Asked if he has discussed an extension to McDermott's loan deal with Derry manager Declan Devine, the former Coleraine defender joked: "I've been buying him tea and buns every morning.

McLaughlin took over at Solitude in February

"To be honest, we haven't really discussed it. The agreement was that he would come in until January and we will reassess the situation then.

"There are six or seven weeks left of that loan deal. Maybe it's time for us to sit down and hopefully we can work something out, because Conor has done really well for us.

"If we can get him on board it would be a great signing, but if we don't then we have younger lads at the club who are learning from him all the time and they can come in."

Cliftonville are sitting second in the Irish Premiership table, behind Coleraine on goal difference, having been knocked off top spot after drawing 1-1 away to Larne last weekend.

McLaughlin's men host Glentoran on Saturday, with the in-form Glens making the trip to north Belfast in fifth place and having won four of their last five league outings.

The leaders travel to second-from-bottom Institute for an early kick-off while champions Linfield welcome Larne to Windsor Park.

Glenavon will hope to build on winning back-to-back Premiership games for the first time when they visit Carrick Rangers, Ballymena United travel to bottom side Warrenpoint Town and Dungannon Swifts host Crusaders.