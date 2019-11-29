Women's U19 2020 Euros: Northern Ireland to face Germany in elite round

Caitlin McGuinness is part of the NI squad hoping to reach the Euro 2020 U19 finals

Northern Ireland have been drawn with Germany in the elite round of the Women's Under-19 2020 European Championships.

Alfie Wylie's side will also face Denmark and Israel in the four-team mini-tournament that NI will host.

The games will take place in April, with the full Group 2 fixture list and venues to be released at a later date.

The winners of the seven elite groups will join hosts Georgia in the finals next summer.

Wylie's team reached the second stage of qualification by finishing second behind Norway in a qualifying round last month.

The mini-tournament was staged in Northern Ireland and Wylie's team registered wins against Wales and Moldova before suffering a heavy defeat against the Norwegians.

Meanwhile, the draw for the qualifying round of the 2021 U19 Euros was also made on Friday, with NI set to face Switzerland, Turkey and Armenia.

The Armenians will host the four-team qualifying round mini-tournament with matches scheduled for 21 October, 24 October and 27 October next year.

Also finalised on Friday were the fixtures for the next series of U17 women's Euro qualifiers, with NI drawn in Group 6 along with England, Slovenia and Moldova.

NI will also host that mini-tournament, with games scheduled for 1 October, 4 October and 7 October next year.