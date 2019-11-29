Charlton Athletic: Roland Duchatelet agrees sale to East Street Investments

Roland Duchatelet had been in control at The Valley since 2014

Championship side Charlton Athletic have been taken over by East Street Investments, subject to approval from the English Football League.

They have agreed to buy Charlton from Roland Duchatelet, who had been trying to sell the club since the end of 2017.

Tahnoon Nimer and Jonathan Heller - chairman and CEO of Abu Dhabi Business Development - join as directors, with Matt Southall becoming club chairman.

Charlton fans had held a series of protests against Belgian Duchatelet.

In March the EFL board rejected his demands for the league to acquire the club, because of "a significant conflict of interest".

"We are privileged to take ownership of such an historic club and it is incredibly exciting to be part of the process of building a fresh future for the fans, loyal club staff and players of Charlton Athletic," said Southall.

"Their [the fans'] support throughout some difficult times, both recently and in the past, has been inspirational and we intend to build on that loyalty."

More to follow.