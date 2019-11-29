Cardiff City: Boss Neil Harris says squad is 'too big'

Neil Harris enjoyed his first victory as Cardiff City manager with a 1-0 home win against Stoke City.

Cardiff City manager Neil Harris says some players will need to leave the club in January if he wants to make signings as his squad is "too big."

The Bluebirds head to Nottingham Forest this weekend having collected four points from Harris' first two games.

However, the boss admits he is expecting a balancing act in January.

"What I do know is it is a big squad and before we bring anyone in, in January, players will have to leave," he told BBC Sport Wales.

Harris, who succeeded Neil Warnock who left after three years in charge at the Cardiff City, says his squad size is proving problematic in training sessions.

"We are getting better all the time (with fitness), the players out are getting closer, it is getting to the stage where it is tough to put on XI v XI because of the amount of bodies we've got, in some way it is too many, it is too big a squad," he added.

"We work with it until January and then we start it there."

Harris admits fans will already be speculating as to what business the club will look to do but says he wants to give all his players an opportunity to impress.

"As a football fan myself following various teams I know how fans think, you start piecing plans together 'well he's not played, he has played, is he going to go, is he going to stay' it is far too early for all of that," he added.

"But it's what I am doing, I am sitting there thinking 'well I've not used him.' But it is nothing like that at the moment, everyone is getting an opportunity, because until you get everybody on the pitch, you just don't know about them."

Harris says he will be consulted over who replaces Andy Legg as Cardiff's under-23s manager. The Bluebirds announced Legg's departure last week.

"I want to work with the next under-23s manager very, very closely," he said.

"We want a free-flowing relationship between the academy and the first team.

"The club is crying out for opportunities for the youngsters to come through. It's not going to be overnight because of the size of the first team squad.

"But over the course of the next six to 12 months I want to see that pathway develop… the club and the fans want to see that as well. If they are good enough they will get the chance to play."