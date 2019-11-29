Brentford: Henrik Dalsgaard signs contract extension until summer 2021

Henrik Dalsgaard made four appearances for Denmark at the last World Cup

Brentford right-back Henrik Dalsgaard has agreed a one-year extension to his contract at the club until summer 2021.

The 30-year-old Denmark international joined the Championship club in May 2017 for an undisclosed fee.

He recently won his 25th senior cap against Republic of Ireland in the 2020 European Championship qualifiers.

"Henrik's an important part of what we're doing," head coach Thomas Frank said. "It's great he's continuing on the club's journey as we progress."