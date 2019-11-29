Charlton Athletic: CARD hand out free scarves to celebrate Roland Duchatelet departure

Charlton fans have been wearing black and white scarves in protest at Roland Duchatelet's ownership

A group of Charlton fans who have been protesting against owner Roland Duchatelet will hand out free scarves to celebrate his departure.

The Coalition Against Roland Duchatelet (CARD) have been leading protests against the club's Belgian owner.

On Friday it was announced that he had agreed a deal to sell the Addicks to East Street Investments.

A thousand red and white scarves will be handed out to fans at Saturday's game with Sheffield Wednesday.

"For almost two years we have been holding 1,000 red and white scarves ready for this moment to symbolically replace the black and white protest ones we previously distributed," CARD said in a statement.

CARD was formed from a number of different Charlton-supporting groups to protest at Duchatelet's ownership.

CARD facilitated a protest which saw thousands of plastic pigs thrown onto the Valley in 2016

As well as organising marches the group has also seen protests that included throwing black and white balloons and plastic balls onto the pitch - they forced a game with Coventry City to be stopped in October 2016 after thousands of plastic pigs were thrown onto the field.

"It has been a long and frustrating wait, but with the sale of the club CARD's job is done," the statement added.

"It is for the elements that made up the coalition, particularly the Charlton Athletic Supporters' Trust, to take matters forward and build up relationships with the new owners."