Leyton Orient: Ross Embleton to 'look forward' after Mark Cooper jibe row

Ross Embleton took charge as interim boss for a second time after Carl Fletcher's sacking on 14 November

Leyton Orient intend to "look forward" after the Football Association decided not to investigate an alleged jibe by Forest Green Rovers manager Mark Cooper about late O's boss Justin Edinburgh.

Cooper denied a claim by interim manager Ross Embleton after Saturday's League Two game that he had called him an "imposter" and asked: "Who do you think you are, Justin Edinburgh?"

"We should look forward but also understand that I will forever defend anything related to Justin Edinburgh's name and family," said Embleton.

"I totally understand the reasons why this matter will not be taken further. I appreciate the decision that the FA have made relating to my sending off and the warning that I have received."

Embleton was sent off during the match, which Forest Green won 4-2 at Brisbane Road, for throwing chewing gum at Cooper.

After the FA announced it would not be investigating the alleged remark, Cooper said he was "pleased" that it had given "such a swift and clear statement" on the matter.

"I can assure everybody that nothing like that was said - it's wrong that Justin's name was dragged into this," he added. "We're now focused on a really important game against Crewe Alexandra."

Orient chairman Nigel Travis said the club now "regard the matter as closed" following "several constructive but ultimately inconclusive discussions" with Forest Green counterpart Dale Vince.