Unai Emery: How social media reacted to Arsenal manager's sacking

Emery is out... but where will Arsenal go from here?

The Unai Emery era at Arsenal is over, but it wasn't supposed to be this way.

Barely 18 months ago, the Spaniard was described as the "unanimous" choice to succeed Arsene Wenger's 22-year reign at the north London club.

Following Wenger's legacy was an unenviable task, but history will show the former Sevilla coach lasted just a little over 5% of the Frenchman's tenure.

And in the end, it was ironic that defeat in the Europa League - a competition which brought some of the Gunners' better moments under Emery - spelt the end.

Social media would have you believe that his dismissal had been coming for months, and when it finally arrived, some Arsenal fans just weren't sure how to feel...

The decision to dismiss Emery arrived as defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt saw the three-time Premier League winners slump to a seventh game without victory in all competitions.

That's their worst run since February 1992 - well before Wenger's spell. So other fans weren't quite as sympathetic...

Arsenal reserve goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was one of the first players to comment - apologising for the departure of Emery and his goalkeeping coach Javi Garcia...

And Match of the Day commentator Guy Mowbray got everyone thinking about the look on Ian Wright's face when he leaves the I'm A Celebrity jungle, only to find out there have been more managerial changes than he's had roast dinners in the past fortnight...

The man tasked with picking up the pieces, at least in the short term, seems up for the fight...

Gunners fans won't have to wait long to see how Freddie Ljungberg changes things, with his first Premier League match in charge away at Norwich on Sunday (14:00 GMT).

Mind you, it's not just those of an Arsenal persuasion that have been affected by Friday's announcement - just ask the Canaries' matchday programme editor...