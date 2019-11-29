Ousmane Dembele: Barcelona winger out for 10 weeks with thigh injury

Ousmane Dembele looked close to tears after suffering his latest injury, prompting Barca captain Lionel Messi to console him

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele is expected to be out for about 10 weeks with a thigh injury sustained in Wednesday's Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund.

The 22-year-old France international will miss a host of matches, including the rearranged La Liga game against Real Madrid on 18 December.

Tests have confirmed Dembele has a muscle injury in his right thigh.

Dembele has suffered several injuries since arriving from Dortmund in 2017.

After also spending time out with a thigh injury at the start of the season, he has only played three full games for the La Liga champions this season.