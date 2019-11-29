Irish Premiership: Glentoran sign ex-Finn Harps defender Keith Cowan

Keith Cowan helped Finn Harps to two promotions to the League of Ireland Premier Division

Glentoran have announced the signing of former Finn Harps central defender and captain Keith Cowan.

The 34-year-old Donegal native will be available for selection for the Irish Premiership club once the January transfer window officially opens.

Cowan helped Finn Harps to Premier Division safety courtesy of an end-of-season play-off win over Drogheda.

He made his Harps debut in 2005, came back to the club in 2010 and has since made 206 appearances for the club.

Cowan played 56 times for Harps in the past two campaigns after missing out on the 2017 season entirely.

He helped the League of Ireland club to two promotions in 2015 and 2018 and scored 12 goals for the club, his last against Cork City in April.

Glentoran lie fifth in the Premiership table ahead of Saturday's trip to league leaders Cliftonville.