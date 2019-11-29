Saturday's back pages 29 Nov From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/50610385 Read more about sharing. In the Daily Telegraph, "From Gooner to Goner" In the Daily Mirror, "Fox hunt" In the Guardian, "Who's next?" In the Daily Express, "Gunners go for Brendan" In the Independent, "Arteta leads Arsenal shortlist" In the Daily Star, "Gunners target Brendan" In the Times, "Poch this space" In the Sun, "I'll get it right, said Fred"