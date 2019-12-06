Queens Park Rangers v Preston North End
QPR defender Yoann Barbet is back in training after injury and has been passed fit to return to the squad.
But keeper Liam Kelly is still unavailable, so Joe Lumley is set to continue in goal.
Preston captain Tom Clarke returned to action after a foot injury in a behind-closed-doors friendly this week and could be in Alex Neil's squad.
Josh Ginnelly is still out, as is Louis Moult, who is recovering from a knee injury, so Paul Gallagher may return.
Match facts
- QPR have lost their past six league matches against Preston, a run stretching back to August 2016.
- Preston have won their past three away league visits to QPR, as many as they had won in their first 17 trips there (W3 D7 L7).
- QPR have not kept a clean sheet in any of their past 23 league games - they last had a longer run without a shutout in a club-record run of 40 between May 1968 and April 1969.
- Preston have lost three of their past four away league games (W1). They conceded as many goals in their last away league game (0-4 vs Hull) as they had in their previous six on the road in the Championship.
- Eberechi Eze has been involved in 86 open-play sequences ending in a shot in the Championship this season - 13 more than any other QPR player.
- As Preston manager, Alex Neil has won more Championship games against QPR than any other side (four).