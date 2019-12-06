Championship
QPR15:00Preston
Venue: Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

Queens Park Rangers v Preston North End

Yoann Barbet
Yoann Barbet has not played since QPR's 2-2 draw with Reading on 22 October
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

QPR defender Yoann Barbet is back in training after injury and has been passed fit to return to the squad.

But keeper Liam Kelly is still unavailable, so Joe Lumley is set to continue in goal.

Preston captain Tom Clarke returned to action after a foot injury in a behind-closed-doors friendly this week and could be in Alex Neil's squad.

Josh Ginnelly is still out, as is Louis Moult, who is recovering from a knee injury, so Paul Gallagher may return.

Match facts

  • QPR have lost their past six league matches against Preston, a run stretching back to August 2016.
  • Preston have won their past three away league visits to QPR, as many as they had won in their first 17 trips there (W3 D7 L7).
  • QPR have not kept a clean sheet in any of their past 23 league games - they last had a longer run without a shutout in a club-record run of 40 between May 1968 and April 1969.
  • Preston have lost three of their past four away league games (W1). They conceded as many goals in their last away league game (0-4 vs Hull) as they had in their previous six on the road in the Championship.
  • Eberechi Eze has been involved in 86 open-play sequences ending in a shot in the Championship this season - 13 more than any other QPR player.
  • As Preston manager, Alex Neil has won more Championship games against QPR than any other side (four).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom19126136191742
2Leeds19124328101840
3Fulham19105431191235
4Nottm Forest1895424141032
5Bristol City198833127432
6Preston199463123831
7Brentford1993729141530
8Swansea198652420430
9Sheff Wed198562618829
10Cardiff197752725228
11Blackburn198382627-127
12Hull197573026426
13Millwall196852325-226
14Derby196762025-525
15Birmingham197481924-525
16QPR197482837-925
17Charlton196582626023
18Reading186392223-121
19Huddersfield194692231-918
20Middlesbrough193881627-1117
21Luton1952122540-1517
22Wigan1944111731-1416
23Stoke1942132033-1314
24Barnsley1926112138-1712
View full Championship table

Top Stories