Championship
Middlesbrough15:00Charlton
Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough v Charlton Athletic

Britt Assombalonga
Britt Assombalonga is one of several Middlesbrough players who have been nursing injuries
Middlesbrough's Britt Assombalonga is is expected to play despite not being fully fit, while Paddy McNair and Marvin Johnson are suspended.

Ryan Shotton and keeper Darren Randolph are likely to be out for another four weeks and Anfernee Dijksteel for three months, but Rudy Gestede and Marcus Browne are back in training.

Charlton are hopeful Lyle Taylor and Chuks Aneke will return to the squad.

But the Addicks are still without midfielder Jonny Williams.

Match facts

  • Middlesbrough have won five of their past six home matches against Charlton in all competitions (W5 D1).
  • This will be the first league meeting between Middlesbrough and Charlton since March 2016, which the Addicks won 2-0.
  • Middlesbrough have only won one of their past 12 Championship games (D5 L6), though it was their last such home match, against Barnsley (1-0).
  • After picking up seven points from their first three away league games this season (W2 D1), Charlton have picked up just two from their last 18 available on the road (W0 D2 L4).
  • No team has scored fewer goals across their last 10 Championship matches than Middlesbrough (seven goals).
  • Charlton's Macauley Bonne has been directly involved in seven goals in his 11 Championship starts this season (6 goals, 1 assist).

Saturday 7th December 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom19126136191742
2Leeds19124328101840
3Fulham19105431191235
4Nottm Forest1895424141032
5Bristol City198833127432
6Preston199463123831
7Brentford1993729141530
8Swansea198652420430
9Sheff Wed198562618829
10Cardiff197752725228
11Blackburn198382627-127
12Hull197573026426
13Millwall196852325-226
14Derby196762025-525
15Birmingham197481924-525
16QPR197482837-925
17Charlton196582626023
18Reading186392223-121
19Huddersfield194692231-918
20Middlesbrough193881627-1117
21Luton1952122540-1517
22Wigan1944111731-1416
23Stoke1942132033-1314
24Barnsley1926112138-1712
View full Championship table

