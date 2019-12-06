Middlesbrough v Charlton Athletic

Britt Assombalonga is one of several Middlesbrough players who have been nursing injuries

Middlesbrough's Britt Assombalonga is is expected to play despite not being fully fit, while Paddy McNair and Marvin Johnson are suspended.

Ryan Shotton and keeper Darren Randolph are likely to be out for another four weeks and Anfernee Dijksteel for three months, but Rudy Gestede and Marcus Browne are back in training.

Charlton are hopeful Lyle Taylor and Chuks Aneke will return to the squad.

But the Addicks are still without midfielder Jonny Williams.

Match facts