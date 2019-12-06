Championship
Cardiff15:00Barnsley
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City v Barnsley

Joe Ralls
Cardiff midfielder Joe Ralls has not featured since scoring a hat-trick in the 4-2 win over Birmingham in November
Cardiff could welcome midfielder Joe Ralls (groin) back into the squad.

Boss Neil Harris has taken seven points from his first three games in charge of the Bluebirds and might stick with the same XI that started the 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest.

Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber could also name an unchanged team after they ended a 17-match winless run with victory over Hull City last week.

Forward Mallik Wilks remains doubtful because of illness.

Match facts

  • Cardiff City have lost just one of their past 10 league meetings with Barnsley (W6 D3), a 4-3 home defeat in December 2016.
  • Barnsley's last league match at the Cardiff City Stadium was in March 2018, losing on their way to being relegated that season.
  • Cardiff have won back-to-back league games, having won just one of their past seven. They last won three in a row in February/March 2018 (a run of eight).
  • Barnsley are winless in their past 16 Championship away games (D3 L13) since a 2-0 win at Birmingham in February 2018.
  • Cardiff City have had just 18 open play sequences in which they have completed 10 or more passes in the Championship this season - 23 fewer than any other team.
  • Barnsley are looking to win consecutive Championship matches for the first time since November 2017 under Paul Heckingbottom.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom19126136191742
2Leeds19124328101840
3Fulham19105431191235
4Nottm Forest1895424141032
5Bristol City198833127432
6Preston199463123831
7Brentford1993729141530
8Swansea198652420430
9Sheff Wed198562618829
10Cardiff197752725228
11Blackburn198382627-127
12Hull197573026426
13Millwall196852325-226
14Derby196762025-525
15Birmingham197481924-525
16QPR197482837-925
17Charlton196582626023
18Reading186392223-121
19Huddersfield194692231-918
20Middlesbrough193881627-1117
21Luton1952122540-1517
22Wigan1944111731-1416
23Stoke1942132033-1314
24Barnsley1926112138-1712
