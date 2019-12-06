Championship
Reading 15:00 Birmingham
Venue: Madejski Stadium

Reading v Birmingham City

Ovie Ejaria scored in Reading's most recent home win against Luton last month
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Reading hope midfielder Ovie Ejaria and striker Sam Baldock will be fit as they look for a first home league win against Birmingham since 2013.

The Royals are also waiting to see if Jordan Obita recovers from illness, but John Swift is definitely out with a hamstring problem.

Harlee Dean may come into Birmingham's defence after Marc Roberts went off with an ankle injury against Millwall.

Midfielder Gary Gardner is still recovering from a knee problem.

Match facts

  • Reading haven't scored a single goal in their last five home league matches against Birmingham (D2 L3).
  • There have been just four goals scored in the last four meetings between Reading and Birmingham at the Madejski Stadium in all competitions.
  • After losing four of their opening five home league games this season (W1), Reading have won three of their last four (L1), though they did lose their last game at the Madejski Stadium against Leeds.
  • Birmingham are winless in their last six away league games (D2 L4) since winning 1-0 at Charlton in September.
  • In Reading's 3-1 win at Wigan, George Puscas became the first Royals player to score an away league hat-trick since Craig Maskell in March 1992 against Darlington. Puscas has scored twice as many league goals as any other Reading player this season (6).
  • Only Bristol City (12) have scored more headed goals in the Championship this season than Birmingham City (10).

Saturday 7th December 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom19126136191742
2Leeds19124328101840
3Fulham19105431191235
4Nottm Forest1895424141032
5Bristol City198833127432
6Preston199463123831
7Brentford1993729141530
8Swansea198652420430
9Sheff Wed198562618829
10Cardiff197752725228
11Blackburn198382627-127
12Hull197573026426
13Millwall196852325-226
14Derby196762025-525
15Birmingham197481924-525
16QPR197482837-925
17Charlton196582626023
18Reading186392223-121
19Huddersfield194692231-918
20Middlesbrough193881627-1117
21Luton1952122540-1517
22Wigan1944111731-1416
23Stoke1942132033-1314
24Barnsley1926112138-1712
View full Championship table

