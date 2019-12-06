Reading v Birmingham City
Reading hope midfielder Ovie Ejaria and striker Sam Baldock will be fit as they look for a first home league win against Birmingham since 2013.
The Royals are also waiting to see if Jordan Obita recovers from illness, but John Swift is definitely out with a hamstring problem.
Harlee Dean may come into Birmingham's defence after Marc Roberts went off with an ankle injury against Millwall.
Midfielder Gary Gardner is still recovering from a knee problem.
Match facts
- Reading haven't scored a single goal in their last five home league matches against Birmingham (D2 L3).
- There have been just four goals scored in the last four meetings between Reading and Birmingham at the Madejski Stadium in all competitions.
- After losing four of their opening five home league games this season (W1), Reading have won three of their last four (L1), though they did lose their last game at the Madejski Stadium against Leeds.
- Birmingham are winless in their last six away league games (D2 L4) since winning 1-0 at Charlton in September.
- In Reading's 3-1 win at Wigan, George Puscas became the first Royals player to score an away league hat-trick since Craig Maskell in March 1992 against Darlington. Puscas has scored twice as many league goals as any other Reading player this season (6).
- Only Bristol City (12) have scored more headed goals in the Championship this season than Birmingham City (10).