Sheffield Wednesday v Brentford

Sheffield Wednesday will have striker Fernando Forestieri missing against Brentford because of a knee problem.

Keiren Westwood is also injured and Liam Palmer is suspended, but Julian Borner returns after serving a ban during last weekend's win at Charlton.

Brentford go into the game after an emphatic 7-0 victory at home to Luton and have no new fitness concerns.

Winger Sergi Canos and striker Nikos Karelis both have knee injuries, with Canos now close to fitness.

