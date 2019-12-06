Blackburn Rovers v Derby County
Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray will have no new injury concerns when his side take on Derby County in the Championship on Saturday.
Stewart Downing has started at left-back in their past two games and is likely to continue in the role with Derrick Williams still injured.
Derby hope defender Krystian Bielik will be fit for the match.
The Poland international has been on the sidelines with a hip problem but returned to training this week.
Match facts
- Blackburn are unbeaten in four league matches against Derby (W3 D1) since a 0-1 defeat in February 2016.
- Derby have failed to score in each of their last three league visits to Blackburn (D1 L2).
- Blackburn have won each of their last three Championship home games, last winning four in a row at this level in March 2016.
- Derby are winless away from home since the opening weekend (D3 L5), losing their last four in a row. They've not lost five consecutive away league games since May 2008 in the Premier League (six in a row).
- Blackburn's Elliott Bennett registered his fourth league assist of the season against Stoke - he last created more goals in a single campaign in 2010-11 for Brighton in League One (18 assists).
- No Championship team has conceded more goals via set pieces than Derby County this season (13, level with Barnsley and Huddersfield Town).