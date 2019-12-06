Luton Town v Wigan Athletic

Graeme Jones' Luton Town are 21st in the Championship and have lost four of their past five games

Luton hope to make an immediate response following their 7-0 thrashing by Brentford when they take on fellow strugglers Wigan at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters will be without Brendan Galloway and Izzy Brown with a patella injury and hamstring tear respectively.

Wigan boss Paul Cook could make changes after their home defeat by Reading left them in the relegation places.

Youngster Joe Gelhardt could feature for the Latics after Kieffer Moore and Jamal Lowe were dropped to the bench.

Match facts