Championship
Luton15:00Wigan
Venue: Kenilworth Road

Luton Town v Wigan Athletic

Graeme Jones' Luton Town are 21st in the Championship and have lost four of their past five games
Luton hope to make an immediate response following their 7-0 thrashing by Brentford when they take on fellow strugglers Wigan at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters will be without Brendan Galloway and Izzy Brown with a patella injury and hamstring tear respectively.

Wigan boss Paul Cook could make changes after their home defeat by Reading left them in the relegation places.

Youngster Joe Gelhardt could feature for the Latics after Kieffer Moore and Jamal Lowe were dropped to the bench.

Match facts

  • Luton have only managed one win in 10 league matches against Wigan (D5 L4), a 3-1 away win in August 1998.
  • Wigan have never lost an away league match against Luton Town in five previous meetings (W2 D3).
  • Luton won their last home league match against Charlton but haven't won consecutive home matches at this level since October 2006.
  • No side has dropped more points from winning positions in the Championship than Wigan this season (15). Indeed, the Latics have thrown away a lead in each of their last three matches (D1 L2).
  • Luton's Isaiah Brown has directly involved in seven goals in his last nine league starts for the Hatters (1 goal, 6 assists).
  • Wigan boss Paul Cook has never lost against Luton Town in four previous meetings, all with Portsmouth between 2015 and 2017 (W3 D1 L0).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom19126136191742
2Leeds19124328101840
3Fulham19105431191235
4Nottm Forest1895424141032
5Bristol City198833127432
6Preston199463123831
7Brentford1993729141530
8Swansea198652420430
9Sheff Wed198562618829
10Cardiff197752725228
11Blackburn198382627-127
12Hull197573026426
13Millwall196852325-226
14Derby196762025-525
15Birmingham197481924-525
16QPR197482837-925
17Charlton196582626023
18Reading186392223-121
19Huddersfield194692231-918
20Middlesbrough193881627-1117
21Luton1952122540-1517
22Wigan1944111731-1416
23Stoke1942132033-1314
24Barnsley1926112138-1712
View full Championship table

