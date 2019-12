From the section

Jake Reeves is available for Bradford City's home game against Newport after a 22-month injury lay-off.

Chris Taylor is also available having made his debut last weekend and could feature along with Zeli Ismail and Dylan Connolly.

County's injury troubles are easing with Mickey Demetriou and Corey Whitely back training.

Kyle Howkins will not feature having suffered a head injury at Maldon & Tiptree.