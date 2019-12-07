League Two
Stevenage15:00Crawley
Venue: Lamex Stadium

Stevenage v Crawley Town

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swindon19113532221036
2Forest Green19105424131135
3Crewe19104532221034
4Exeter199642420433
5Cheltenham1887328151331
6Northampton199462819931
7Bradford189452618831
8Plymouth188552721629
9Port Vale197752525028
10Colchester187652317627
11Newport177641714327
12Salford196762328-525
13Cambridge196672319424
14Macclesfield195861821-323
15Mansfield195682626021
16Scunthorpe195682526-121
17Crawley195682531-621
18Grimsby175572022-220
19Leyton Orient195592634-820
20Oldham184771926-719
21Carlisle1954101931-1219
22Walsall1954101426-1219
23Stevenage182881221-914
24Morecambe1935111635-1914
