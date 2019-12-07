Scottish Premiership
Hamilton15:00St Mirren
Venue: Fountain of Youth Stadium

Hamilton Academical v St Mirren

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic1513114693740
2Rangers15122145103538
3Aberdeen168532519629
4Motherwell169162822628
5Kilmarnock166551717023
6Hibernian164752429-519
7Ross County164571935-1617
8Livingston163671724-715
9Hearts152671626-1012
10Hamilton162681629-1312
11St Johnstone152671333-2012
12St Mirren1632111124-1311
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport