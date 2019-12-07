Hamilton Academical v St Mirren
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Celtic
|15
|13
|1
|1
|46
|9
|37
|40
|2
|Rangers
|15
|12
|2
|1
|45
|10
|35
|38
|3
|Aberdeen
|16
|8
|5
|3
|25
|19
|6
|29
|4
|Motherwell
|16
|9
|1
|6
|28
|22
|6
|28
|5
|Kilmarnock
|16
|6
|5
|5
|17
|17
|0
|23
|6
|Hibernian
|16
|4
|7
|5
|24
|29
|-5
|19
|7
|Ross County
|16
|4
|5
|7
|19
|35
|-16
|17
|8
|Livingston
|16
|3
|6
|7
|17
|24
|-7
|15
|9
|Hearts
|15
|2
|6
|7
|16
|26
|-10
|12
|10
|Hamilton
|16
|2
|6
|8
|16
|29
|-13
|12
|11
|St Johnstone
|15
|2
|6
|7
|13
|33
|-20
|12
|12
|St Mirren
|16
|3
|2
|11
|11
|24
|-13
|11
