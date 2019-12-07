Scottish Premiership
Hibernian0Aberdeen0

Hibernian v Aberdeen

Line-ups

Hibernian

  • 1Marciano
  • 21Naismith
  • 25Porteous
  • 4Hanlon
  • 16Stevenson
  • 20Hallberg
  • 10Boyle
  • 14Mallan
  • 23Allan
  • 22Kamberi
  • 9Doidge

Substitutes

  • 7Horgan
  • 8Slivka
  • 17James
  • 18Jackson
  • 28Maxwell
  • 32Shaw
  • 33Murray

Aberdeen

  • 1Lewis
  • 14Taylor
  • 5McKenna
  • 4Considine
  • 2Logan
  • 19Ferguson
  • 33Vyner
  • 21Gallagher
  • 3Leigh
  • 16Cosgrove
  • 28Wilson

Substitutes

  • 6Devlin
  • 9Main
  • 10McGinn
  • 11Hedges
  • 18McLennan
  • 20Cerny
  • 24Campbell
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match Stats

Home TeamHibernianAway TeamAberdeen
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

Foul by Stephen Mallan (Hibernian).

Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. James Wilson (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Ofir Marciano.

Attempt saved. Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Florian Kamberi (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen).

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Andrew Considine.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Joe Lewis.

Attempt saved. Stephen Mallan (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic1513114693740
2Rangers15122145103538
3Aberdeen178632519630
4Motherwell179262822629
5Kilmarnock176651717024
6Hibernian174852429-520
7Ross County164571935-1617
8Livingston173771724-716
9Hearts162771626-1013
10Hamilton172781629-1313
11St Mirren1733111124-1312
12St Johnstone152671333-2012
