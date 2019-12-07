Foul by Stephen Mallan (Hibernian).
Hibernian v Aberdeen
-
Line-ups
Hibernian
- 1Marciano
- 21Naismith
- 25Porteous
- 4Hanlon
- 16Stevenson
- 20Hallberg
- 10Boyle
- 14Mallan
- 23Allan
- 22Kamberi
- 9Doidge
Substitutes
- 7Horgan
- 8Slivka
- 17James
- 18Jackson
- 28Maxwell
- 32Shaw
- 33Murray
Aberdeen
- 1Lewis
- 14Taylor
- 5McKenna
- 4Considine
- 2Logan
- 19Ferguson
- 33Vyner
- 21Gallagher
- 3Leigh
- 16Cosgrove
- 28Wilson
Substitutes
- 6Devlin
- 9Main
- 10McGinn
- 11Hedges
- 18McLennan
- 20Cerny
- 24Campbell
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. James Wilson (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Ofir Marciano.
Attempt saved. Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Florian Kamberi (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen).
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Andrew Considine.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Joe Lewis.
Attempt saved. Stephen Mallan (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.