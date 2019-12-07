Foul by Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian).
Motherwell v Heart of Midlothian
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
Line-ups
Motherwell
- 20Gillespie
- 4Grimshaw
- 31Gallagher
- 24Mugabi
- 3Carroll
- 22Donnelly
- 6Campbell
- 19Polworth
- 17Scott
- 9Long
- 14Hylton
Substitutes
- 1Carson
- 2Tait
- 5Hartley
- 11Seedorf
- 37MacIver
- 44Cole
- 52O'Hara
Hearts
- 23Castro Pereira
- 2Smith
- 26Halkett
- 6Berra
- 25Brandon
- 8Clare
- 12Whelan
- 10Walker
- 77Meshino
- 18MacLean
- 11Mulraney
Substitutes
- 7Bozanic
- 15Wighton
- 19Ikpeazu
- 28Dikamona
- 30Silva
- 35Keena
- 40Irving
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Liam Donnelly (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Jake Carroll.
Sean Clare (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Allan Campbell (Motherwell).
Jamie Brandon (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jake Carroll (Motherwell).
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Michael Smith.
Foul by Ryotaro Meshino (Heart of Midlothian).
James Scott (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.