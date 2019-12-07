Scottish Premiership
Motherwell0Hearts0

Motherwell v Heart of Midlothian

Line-ups

Motherwell

  • 20Gillespie
  • 4Grimshaw
  • 31Gallagher
  • 24Mugabi
  • 3Carroll
  • 22Donnelly
  • 6Campbell
  • 19Polworth
  • 17Scott
  • 9Long
  • 14Hylton

Substitutes

  • 1Carson
  • 2Tait
  • 5Hartley
  • 11Seedorf
  • 37MacIver
  • 44Cole
  • 52O'Hara

Hearts

  • 23Castro Pereira
  • 2Smith
  • 26Halkett
  • 6Berra
  • 25Brandon
  • 8Clare
  • 12Whelan
  • 10Walker
  • 77Meshino
  • 18MacLean
  • 11Mulraney

Substitutes

  • 7Bozanic
  • 15Wighton
  • 19Ikpeazu
  • 28Dikamona
  • 30Silva
  • 35Keena
  • 40Irving
Referee:
Alan Muir

Match Stats

Home TeamMotherwellAway TeamHearts
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

Foul by Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian).

Liam Donnelly (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Jake Carroll.

Sean Clare (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Allan Campbell (Motherwell).

Jamie Brandon (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jake Carroll (Motherwell).

Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Michael Smith.

Foul by Ryotaro Meshino (Heart of Midlothian).

James Scott (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic1513114693740
2Rangers15122145103538
3Aberdeen178632519630
4Motherwell179262822629
5Kilmarnock176651717024
6Hibernian174852429-520
7Ross County164571935-1617
8Livingston173771724-716
9Hearts162771626-1013
10Hamilton172781629-1313
11St Mirren1733111124-1312
12St Johnstone152671333-2012
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport