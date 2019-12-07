Scottish Premiership
Livingston0Kilmarnock0

Livingston v Kilmarnock

Line-ups

Livingston

  • 30Sarkic
  • 33Lawson
  • 27Guthrie
  • 5Lamie
  • 29Taylor-Sinclair
  • 6Bartley
  • 10Sibbald
  • 11Lawless
  • 8Pittman
  • 20Souda
  • 9Dykes

Substitutes

  • 1Stewart
  • 4Lithgow
  • 7Jacobs
  • 14Odoffin
  • 17Robinson
  • 19Erskine
  • 21McMillan

Kilmarnock

  • 12Branescu
  • 2O'Donnell
  • 26Del Fabro
  • 4Bruce
  • 14Hämäläinen
  • 6Power
  • 8Dicker
  • 15El Makrini
  • 7McKenzie
  • 9Brophy
  • 11Millar

Substitutes

  • 5Johnson
  • 16Jackson
  • 20Wilson
  • 23Thomas
  • 24Koprivec
  • 28Sow
  • 29Burke
Referee:
John Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamKilmarnock
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home0
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Sibbald (Livingston).

Attempt missed. Dario Del Fabro (Kilmarnock) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Jon Guthrie.

Attempt blocked. Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Stephen O'Donnell.

Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Sibbald (Livingston).

Steven Lawless (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mohamed El Makrini (Kilmarnock).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic1513114693740
2Rangers15122145103538
3Aberdeen178632519630
4Motherwell179262822629
5Kilmarnock176651717024
6Hibernian174852429-520
7Ross County164571935-1617
8Livingston173771724-716
9Hearts162771626-1013
10Hamilton172781629-1313
11St Mirren1733111124-1312
12St Johnstone152671333-2012
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport