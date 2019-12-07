Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Livingston v Kilmarnock
Line-ups
Livingston
- 30Sarkic
- 33Lawson
- 27Guthrie
- 5Lamie
- 29Taylor-Sinclair
- 6Bartley
- 10Sibbald
- 11Lawless
- 8Pittman
- 20Souda
- 9Dykes
Substitutes
- 1Stewart
- 4Lithgow
- 7Jacobs
- 14Odoffin
- 17Robinson
- 19Erskine
- 21McMillan
Kilmarnock
- 12Branescu
- 2O'Donnell
- 26Del Fabro
- 4Bruce
- 14Hämäläinen
- 6Power
- 8Dicker
- 15El Makrini
- 7McKenzie
- 9Brophy
- 11Millar
Substitutes
- 5Johnson
- 16Jackson
- 20Wilson
- 23Thomas
- 24Koprivec
- 28Sow
- 29Burke
- Referee:
- John Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Foul by Craig Sibbald (Livingston).
Attempt missed. Dario Del Fabro (Kilmarnock) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Jon Guthrie.
Attempt blocked. Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Stephen O'Donnell.
Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Sibbald (Livingston).
Steven Lawless (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mohamed El Makrini (Kilmarnock).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.