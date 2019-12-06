Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley
TEAM NEWS
Tottenham are expected to again be without Erik Lamela and Michel Vorm because of hamstring and calf injuries respectively.
Long-term absentees Ben Davies and Hugo Lloris remain on the sidelines.
Burnley manager Sean Dyche says Ashley Barnes has a "strong chance" of playing following a groin problem that limited him to a cameo role on Tuesday.
Johann Berg Gudmundsson is definitely out, while Charlie Taylor, Ashley Westwood and Phil Bardsley are doubts.
VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT
Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "We look forward to what is a good opportunity to recover good form because we've had a couple of slips this week, although one was against Man City.
"There are some games coming we think we can definitely compete in."
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Tottenham did not really get going at Old Trafford in midweek but I am expecting them to be far better this time. If so, they should win pretty comfortably.
Prediction: 2-0
Lawro's full predictions v tennis star Andy Murray
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Burnley won a top-flight game against Tottenham in February for only the second time in 44 years.
- That ended a run of nine games without a victory against Spurs in all competitions.
- Burnley's most recent away victory at Tottenham came in a League Cup tie in 1983. Their last league victory at Spurs was in 1974.
Tottenham Hotspur
- They could concede a goal in 10 consecutive league matches for the first time since a run of 17 games from August to December 2010.
- Jose Mourinho has faced Burnley at home more often without winning than he has against any other side in all competitions in his managerial career. His one match in charge of Chelsea and two at Manchester United against the Clarets have all been draws.
- Dele Alli has scored in three consecutive appearances in all competitions for the first time since March 2017.
- Alli is scoring a goal every 85 minutes under Mourinho in all competitions this season, compared to one every 374 minutes under Mauricio Pochettino.
Burnley
- Their solitary victory in the past 27 league fixtures against established top-six opposition came against Spurs in February (D6, L19).
- They have won just three of their 28 Premier League games in London.
- Sean Dyche's side have completed 38 sequences of 10 or more passes in open play this season - fewer than any other Premier League team and 150 fewer than Spurs have managed.
- Ashley Barnes has 15 Premier League goals in 2019, and Chris Wood 14 - no other Burnley player has more than three.
- No Burnley player has scored more than 15 top-flight goals in a calendar year since Peter Noble managed 17 in 1975. Leighton James scored 16 in 1974.