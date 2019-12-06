Bournemouth v Liverpool
-
- From the section Premier League
TEAM NEWS
Bournemouth's Adam Smith has an ankle injury, while top scorer Harry Wilson is ineligible to face his parent club.
Steve Cook remains out after breaking his wrist against Spurs last weekend, while Joshua King is sidelined with a hamstring problem.
Liverpool, who welcome back goalkeeper Alisson after suspension, have no fresh injury problems.
Joel Matip continues to be troubled by a knee injury and remains out, along with Fabinho and Nathaniel Clyne.
MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES
Jonathan Pearce: So many people are whispering that Liverpool can still be caught; "They'll crumple under the pressure of chasing their first title in 30 years." Why?
It's a club record 32 games unbeaten. They've dropped just two points - the best record in Europe. They can destroy teams or grind out results.
No, they haven't had a clean sheet in 13 games. They will give opponents a chance. But they're always likely to outscore them.
The gap will tighten at the top, though. Even though this looks a banker - Bournemouth, beaten four in a row, one of 10 who could go down, hopeless in this fixture - it might just be the day Liverpool slip up.
But the title is theirs.
VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "We're in a tough spot in a tough, tough league.
"But these challenges inspire me, we need to show the unity and the fight for the challenge and that's what I'm telling my players."
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "Being top at Christmas is not important.
"A lot of people hope that we fail. We will just try to win at Bournemouth, so if that means we are top at Christmas, that is not interesting.
"We need to be lucky that the players stay healthy. This worries us much more."
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Bournemouth have lost four league games in a row, with their latest defeat coming against Crystal Palace's 10 men on Tuesday - I don't see them having any joy here, either.
Prediction: 0-2
Lawro's full predictions v tennis star Andy Murray
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Liverpool have won the last four meetings, scoring 14 goals without reply.
- Bournemouth have won only one of their 15 matches against Liverpool in all competitions (D3, L11).
- The Cherries have lost 4-0 in successive home games against Liverpool.
- There have been 25 goals in the last six meetings, an average of more than four goals a game.
Bournemouth
- Bournemouth are in danger of losing five Premier League games in a row for the first time.
- They last suffered five consecutive league defeats in March 2013 as a League One side.
- They have won only one of their last nine Premier League fixtures (D3, L5).
- The Cherries were seven points better off at this stage last season.
- Since the start of last season, Bournemouth's Jefferson Lerma has received an unrivalled 19 yellow cards in the Premier League.
Liverpool
- Liverpool have won their last six Premier League matches, and have picked up 43 points out of a possible 45 this season.
- They have equalled the best record by a team after 15 fixtures of a top-flight season (W14, D1), emulating Tottenham in 1960-61 and Manchester City in 2017-18. Both sides went on to win the title.
- The Reds are unbeaten in 32 Premier League games (W27, D5), their longest run without defeat in the top flight.
- However, they have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 13 games in all competitions.
- Five of Liverpool's six Premier League away wins this season have been by a single-goal margin.
- Trent Alexander-Arnold has provided 18 Premier League assists since the start of last season, more than any other player.