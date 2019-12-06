Manchester City v Manchester United

Pep Guardiola has won four of his six league games against Manchester United, latterly in April away to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is available after suspension for Saturday's derby.

Sergio Aguero has again been ruled out because of a thigh injury.

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial could make a swift return from the minor injury that caused him to miss Wednesday's win over Spurs.

Paul Pogba's absence because of an ankle problem is set to continue, while Nemanja Matic and Marcos Rojo are also expected to remain out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: Manchester United make the short trip to Manchester City on their longest unbeaten run in the Premier League this season.

That four-game streak may not be much to get excited about - but the win over Spurs on Wednesday will have done them a power of good.

City looked to be back to their old ruthless selves in sweeping aside Burnley on Tuesday, and they know that another win is imperative. In fact, a long sequence of wins is what City need to really apply some pressure to leaders Liverpool.

Are Pep Guardiola's side capable of putting together a dozen or so wins in a row? Of course they are. No title has ever been won in December...

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "It took many years before I played a Manchester derby myself. Of course, Man City are a better team now than when I was playing.

"Manchester derbies are always special games but you can't say it matters more [than Tottenham]. For the fans, of course, yes.

"Confidence is a strange thing in football; you can get performances and results like Wednesday night and it boosts it so much. And I know our boys will be up for it. Twenty-four hours less recovery time [than City] shouldn't matter, you go on adrenaline."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I know United played very well in their win over Tottenham on Wednesday, and that they have had some good results against the bigger clubs this season.

But they have still only won once away in the league - at Norwich.

City were impressive as they beat Burnley at Turf Moor on Tuesday night and for Gabriel Jesus to score twice was more good news for them.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

City's victory in last season's corresponding fixture was their first in four attempts at home to United in the Premier League.

Manchester City won 3-1 and 2-0 last season - the last team to beat United by at least two clear goals in three consecutive top-flight meetings was Liverpool, who did so in four in a row between 1978-1979.

Manchester City

City, who were beaten by Wolves at the Etihad Stadium in October, have never lost more than one Premier League home fixture in a season under Pep Guardiola.

They have dropped five points in their three home games against established top-six rivals this season, as many as in the entirety of 2018-19.

Manchester City have dropped 13 points home and away, compared to 16 points in the entire 2018-19 campaign and 14 points during 2017-18.

It's eight matches without a clean sheet for City in all competitions.

Gabriel Jesus hasn't scored in 10 appearances at the Etihad Stadium in all competitions since March.

Manchester United